Man arrested outside 'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario's home

A Colorado man carrying a handgun was arrested from the home of HBO's ‘The White Lotus’ star Alexandra Daddario. She informed the police which resulted in his arrest.

The man has been identified as David Adam Coke, a 24-year-old boy. He was reportedly carrying a concealed weapon after a handgun was found in his vehicle according to the police.

The LAPD reports state that they received a 911 call from the star’s home in the middle of Hollywood. Justin Bieber tests COVID-19 positive, cancels Las Vegas show

It is also reported that the man refused to leave the scene and yelled something about Alexandra Daddario. There is no information on whether The White Lotus star made the call for help.

Kanye West controversies! A look at the most bizarre & funny things he has done or said

The show ‘The White Lotus’ is about privileged tourists staying at a luxury resort in Hawaii including Daddario as honeymooner Rachel Patton.