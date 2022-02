Slavery was a 'Choice'

In his interview, Kanye once said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.''The rapper went on to add: "You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned." As his words lit Twitter on fire, Kanye tried to explain what he meant actually.

"To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved. The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea. Once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas."

(Photograph:Twitter)