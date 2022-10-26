Kanye West no longer a billionaire as Adidas terminates partnership 

It's been quite a dramatic fall for rapper Kanye West this past week. The rapper's anti-semitic remarks not just led to backlash online but it also prompted several brands to cut ties with the rapper.



On Tuesday, Adidas issued a statement announcing the termination of its partnership with Kanye who also goes by the name Ye.



"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech." Ye`s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company`s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company added.

Owing to the end of Adidas collaboration, West's net worth has come down to USD 400 million. According to a Forbes report, tThe Yeezy deal accounted for USD 1.5 billion of his net worth.West legally changed his name from Kanye to Ye and had been collaborating with Adidas on his Yeezy shoe line since 2013.

Adidas was not the first brand to have cut ties with the rapper. Last week Balenciaga and GAP too ended their partnership with Kanye.



The rapper though seemed unfazed as he told TMZ, "I ain`t losing no money... The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, was one of the most freeing days."

He said that people are merely cutting ties with him to "mute him. He mentioned that people are doing so to simply "score points".

He further added that it's not easy to cancel him - "We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere."He defended his anti-Semitic commend and told TMZ, "I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it's actually proven the exact point that I made."



Kanye sparked controversy earlier this month when he appeared at the Paris Fashion week wearing a T-shirt that said, "White Lives Matter."



The phrase is a dog whistle to right-wing groups in the United States and a reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Days later he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for threatening to "Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."