Balenciaga cuts ties with Kanye West post his anti-Semitic comments: Report

Balenciaga is ending all the business deals with American rapper Kanye West.



Kanye West, who has been in the news lately for all his controversial remarks including his hateful comments about the Jewish community, has reportedly lost his next partnership.



WWD has exclusively reported that Kering, the parent company of the renowned fashion brand Balenciaga, has announced that the company is cutting all its business ties with the 'Donda' singer.



On Thursday, WWD released a statement provided by the parent company of the brand, reading, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist."



No more details are available right now.

This year, Kanye West stunned everyone as he made his runway debut at Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show. The rapper walked in a mud pit during Paris Fashion Week, wearing an all-black look, a mouthguard shielding his teeth with Balenciaga written over it.

After his mud show, Kanye has been all over the headlines, first for wearing White Lives Matter t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week that stirred controversy. And most recently for his anti-Semitic tweets.

West, who goes by the name of 'Ye' tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” West tweet reads.

Many celebrities have slammed Kanye's comment following his hateful comments about the Jewish community and how he has been defending his remarks.