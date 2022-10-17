George Floyd's family is planning to sue Kanye West over his overdose comment on his death

Kanye West might face legal trouble for the controversial statement that he made recently against George Floyd's death. As per reports, Floyd's family is planning to file a lawsuit against the American rapper for his inflammatory remarks.



West recently appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where he made shocking claims by saying that Floyd died from a "fentanyl overdose," not choked.



During his interview, West said that he had watched the documentary made on George Floyd's death: "I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was that they wanted a tall guy like me, and on the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes, and then they hit him with the fentanyl."

Kanye West is planning to buy conservative social media platform Parler



Further, taking the side of the Minnesota cop, Derek Chauvin, who brutally killed Floyd in May 2020, he said, ''If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.''



After her claim went viral, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who fought the case of Floyd, revealed that Floyd's family is planning to take legal action against the 'Donda' singer.

While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.



Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022 ×

Taking to his Twitter account, Lee wrote, "While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death," Merritt tweeted. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl, not the brutality established criminally and civilly, undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight."



In the same interview, he also made some bizarre comments about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner having sex with Drake. He has also attacked the Jewish media for blocking him after his anti-Semitic tweets.

JP Morgan Chase is ending its business with Kanye West

George Floyd's death



A former footballer died on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis after cop Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for over eight minutes despite Floyd pleading to let him go as he was not able to breathe.



The video of the accident went viral, which sparked protests and riots across the United States. Derek Chauvin is currently in jail serving 20 years of punishment.

t