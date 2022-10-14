JP Morgan Chase is ends its business with Kanye West

Banking giant JP Morgan Chase is ending its relationship with rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name of Ye. The bank is also ending ties with the rapper's popular fashion brand Yeezy.

The bank reportedly sent a letter to West notifying him to transfer his business by November 21.



Over the weekend, the rapper's Twitter and Instagram accounts were suspended after he posted anti-Semitic messages.



It is being reported that the letter from the bank was sent before the controversy erupted as it is dated 20 September.

West, though, had earlier criticized JP Morgan's leadership on social media and had claimed that the bank did not give him access to the bank's chief Jamie Dimon.

The rapper had even told in an interview earlier this year, that he was severing ties with his corporate partners and that it was 'time for me to go it alone'.

The move from JP Morgan comes at a time when most of West's business partnerships are coming under increased scrutiny.



Sportswear brand Adidas- which has had a long-standing association with the rapper, stated last week that it was reviewing its deal with him. The decision came soon after West showed a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt design at Paris Fashion Week.



The company did not mention the controversy but said "successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values".



Last month, West said he was ending his partnership with the brand Gap. He accused the firm of failing to honour the terms of the deal, including by failing to open standalone stores for his Yeezy fashion label.