Happy Hobi Day! Lesser known facts about BTS’ J-Hope on his birthday

BTS’ J-Hope turned a year older as it’s his 29th birthday today and his fans can’t keep calm, obviously. J-Hope's birthday is celebrated as 'Hobi Day', a reference to the nickname given to him by the ARMY. On a special day, we bring you some facts you may not know about your favourite K-Pop band member.

His nicknames

Besides his stage name J-Hope, Jung Hoseok has plenty of other nicknames! BTS bandmates call him Hobi, which is also short for his stage name and fans also like to call him 'ARMY’s Hope.'

Looking at his outstanding dancing skills and the team relies on him for choreography, therefore he's also called 'Team Dance Leader.' He has earned the moniker 'Golden Hyung' for his skills, and everyone also loves to call him 'Seokie.'

(Photograph:Twitter)