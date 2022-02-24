BTS update: K pop band announces four days of Las Vegas concerts

BTS is ready to take the world stage as they announced ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage’ tour on February 23. BTS will be heading to Las Begas in April.

The event will run for four days and will be held between April 8 and 9, April 15 and 16 at the Allegiant Stadium, US.

Interestingly, on April 16, BTS will also have a live-streaming option for their global fans (for those who can’t make it in person). Also, all the four days of the shows can be viewed right outside the stadium in a ‘Live Play’ area where fans can watch the concert on a large screen and take part in on-ground events.

This will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena which also happens to be the venue for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards which has been rescheduled to April 3, 2022.

This could also be because the Korean pop band BTS is likely to be in attendance at the Grammy Awards following their second nomination in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

BTS took a long break as the year started and will bounce from March. The group will hold their first offline concert in their home ground on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The concert on March 12 can also be viewed in theatres internationally. So there’s lots for K pop fans all around the world.

