BTS performs to live audience, a first in two years since pandemic

It was quite a night in Seoul as the K pop band BTS performed to a live audience in their first offline concert since the pandemic.

The last time they took the stage with live audience was in 2019 at the South Korean capital. After that they performed to an empty concert hall for the first Permission to Dance show in Seoul last year, which the audiences had to watch online.

It was a task asBTS members had to remind themselves that the audience was live and not virtually logged in, so their response needs to be different. Like they had to ask the live audience to “make some noise” and not scream or shout. The audience was given clappers to be used while cheering for the band.

One of the members, BTS’ J-Hope told fans, “Honestly, Covid-19 went on for 2.5 years and I didn’t know when it would end. I was missing you all and couldn’t wait to see you. So I wasn’t doing well. But today all of those concerns have been washed away. We have performed online concerts, performed on stage without audience during the past 2.5 years. But it was so hard. I can’t do performances without the audience.”

Then another, V aka Kim Taehyung, mentioned that the fine dust in the air was causing him to cough. “I am not positive," he sad reassuring his fans that he wasn’t positive.