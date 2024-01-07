Bridgerton star Ruby Barker opens up about harrowing abusive relationship

Ruby Barker, recognised for her role as Marina in the hit series Bridgerton, recently took to her Instagram to share a deeply personal and distressing experience with her followers. In a lengthy note, she detailed the trauma of an abusive relationship she endured, resulting in her hospitalisation by the end of 2023.

In her candid revelation, Barker recounted meeting a man following her father's passing in January 2023, describing how their relationship quickly turned tumultuous. What began as him staying back to help her clean up after a party soon turned volatile, she alleges. Barker shared her ordeal, citing the man's family's complicity in enabling his harmful behaviour.

“I know I joke a lot but this was not funny and ultimately nearly killed me,” she wrote, adding, “I was so confused and ultimately all I wanted was my Dad back.”

While she didn't disclose the abuser's identity, Barker revealed seeking help, reaching out to support hotlines like Samaritans and the police. Despite their efforts and guidance from organisations like Refuge on recognising the cycle of abuse, she chose not to file a formal complaint.

"I spent nights on the phone to the Samaritans and the Police would call me and come by my place to see if I was okay. I didn’t want to press charges. Refuge helped me understand what the cycle of abuse was and what it looks like. He knows. I know. Now you know too," she wrote.

In 2022, Barker disclosed that she had been hospitalised for mental health reasons. She candidly stated that she was "unwell for a really long time" because of "all this intergenerational trauma bundled up" inside her.

After getting discharged from the hospital in May 2022, she encouraged her fans to seek professional help if they struggle.