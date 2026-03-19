/Who is ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Not Salman Khan or Emraan Hashmi, but THIS actor plays major role in Ranveer Singh's spy thriller

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one of the highly anticipated films, has finally been released in cinemas today. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh returns to action as Hamza Ali Mazari, taking forward the finishing of the existing conflicts from the continuation of the first part. The spy thriller’s biggest mystery around Bade Sahab’s true identity has now been solved, which has left the fans in shock.

Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2?

The role of Bade Sahab became a major talking point after the release of the first part of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The central antagonist and mastermind behind the doings is inspired by Dawood Ibrahim and is played by acclaimed theatre actor and NSD alumnus Danish Iqbal.

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Before the movie's release, there were many names like Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan doing the rounds amid the intense speculation about who would be cast as Bade Sahab. But it is Danish Iqbal who ultimately caught the eyes of Dhar and fit into the pivotal villain role in Ranveer Singh’s high-stakes spy thriller.

As per IMDb, Danish Iqbal is a producer and director with decades of contribution to theatre, radio, television, advertising and literature. Apart from Dhurandhar, he has showcased his acting skills in several other projects, including Haq, Bhakshak, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (TV Series), Sankalp (TV Series) and Maharani (TV Series), among others.

About Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is one of the most renowned Indian gangsters, drug lords, and terrorists who founded the Mumbai-based organised crime syndicate, D-Company. Born in Khed, Maharashtra, the gangster is the alleged mastermind of the 1993 Bombay bombings, cementing his status as one of India's most wanted criminals and a designated global terrorist by the UN and the USA.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping Hindi action-spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. Inspired by true events, it highlights characters from real-world Indian intelligence operations and major terror attacks, chronicling high-profile incidents such as the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 1999 hijacking.