/Dhurandhar: The Revenge gets protection from piracy as Madras High Court issues an order against illegal broadcasting and streaming

Dhurandhar: The Revenge received legal protection against piracy a day before its theatrical release. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court issued an interim order to curb any unlawful broadcast.

According to Live Law Biz, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted an interim injunction restraining several internet service providers and cable operators from unlawfully broadcasting the film.

The film has preview shows on March 18 in select theatres across the country.

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The court observed, "In matters of this nature, it is likely that irreversible injury will occur unless an ad interim injunction is granted to restrain unlawful broadcast. At the same time, it is possible that the legitimate business interest of one or more respondents may be affected. Therefore, the plaintiff is required to indemnify in respect thereof."

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, thus making it a potential target for piracy ahead of its release.

The commercial suit was filed by Reliance Industries Limited along with Jio Studios, citing apprehended copyright infringement and seeking urgent anti-piracy directions against intermediaries, including ISPs and cable operators.

The producers submitted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate to establish their ownership of the film.

Taking note of the urgency, the court granted the injunction with a condition that the plaintiffs indemnify any party whose legitimate business interests may be impacted by the order. The interim relief will remain in force until April 15, 2026, which is the next date of hearing in the matter.

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