/Thamma OTT release: When and where to watch Maddock Films’ horror comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna

The wait is over! Finally, Maddock Films’ latest horror comedy film Thamma has entered the digital platform following its successful run in theatres. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The latest addition to MHCU

The streaming platform confirmed on Tuesday that Thamma globally premieres on December 16. It is the newest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that has successfully created Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya.

Cast share their views on the film

Talking about the film, Khurrana said, "Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humour, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story-something you don’t often see. That’s what excited me the most about doing it. I hunt for freshness and newness in cinema and storytelling, and I loved the script when I heard it. After all the love we’ve received, I’m glad that this unique film is now coming to Prime Video, where it can entertain not just audiences in India but viewers around the world who enjoy unconventional narratives."

Talking on the same line, Mandanna added, “Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me, and it was truly an amazing experience. The storyline, my character, the scale-everything about it felt just right, making it an entertaining film not only for audiences but also for me. I am thrilled that the film will now reach even more people around the world when it streams on Prime Video.”

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is set in a fictional, supernatural universe that revolves around Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), who are on a journey to save humanity. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, who is a threat to humanity.

It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, along with Amar Kaushik. The cast includes Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik as well, along with special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora.

The film received mixed reviews but was a box-office success as it reportedly grossed around ₹187 crore worldwide. Thamma has been streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video since December 16.