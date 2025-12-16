/Dangal star Zaira Wasim slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after he pulls down a woman’s hijab: 'Power does not grant permission'



Former actor Zaira Wasim, who has acted in films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled a hijab down from a woman's face during an event in Patna.

On Monday (Dec 15), CM Nitish, shockingly, pulled down the hijab from a woman's face during a government event when he was facilitating a woman with a certificate. The controversial video has gone viral across the internet.

Zaira Wasim slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Wasim, who has quit acting and is living a low-key life away from the showbiz, has slammed CM, saying that a woman's dignity and modesty are not props to toy with.

In a post shared on X, Wasim wrote,'' A woman’s dignity and modesty are not props to toy with. Least of all on a public stage. As a Muslim woman, watching another woman’s niqab being pulled at so casually, accompanied by that nonchalant smile, was so infuriating. Power does not grant permission to violate boundaries.''

Further in the post, Wasim said Nitish owes that woman an unconditional apology.

Apart from Wasim, several people, including political figures, have slammed Nitish's actions.

What happened at the event?



The video of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down the hijab of a Muslim woman at a public event triggered widespread outrage.