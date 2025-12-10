/Sunjay Kapur ₹30,000 crore estate row: Priya Kapur claims Delhi HC has no jurisdiction over his foreign assets

The legal dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate has taken a shift after his widow Priya Kapur on Tuesday stated in the Delhi High Court that it had no jurisdiction to restrain her from handling his properties located abroad.

About the battle over Sunjay Kapur’s estate

It began when Sunjay Kapur’s children from his former wife, and actor Karisma Kapoor, challenged a contested will. The siblings Samaira Kapoor (born 2005) and son Kiaan Kapoor (born 2011) alleged that the document presented by Priya Kapur is forged, and they are seeking to stop any transfer, sale, or control of their father’s assets.

What did Priya Kapur tell the Delhi HC?

As per reports, Priya Kapur’s legal team, led by senior advocate Akhil Sibal, while appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, stated that the Delhi High Court cannot issue any injunction with respect to immovable properties located outside India. Sibal emphasized that "only the courts of the jurisdiction where the property is situated can decide such matters."

He also said that Priya Kapur has no plan to sell her shareholding in Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd (AIPL), which was transferred to her after the industrialist's death.

Karisma Kapoor’s children oppose plea

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represents Karisma Kapoor’s children, argued that the High Court does have jurisdiction to prevent misuse of the alleged forged will, regardless of where the assets are located. "Even if foreign courts control the asset, this court can restrain the person attempting to use a fabricated will to claim them," Jethmalani said.

Another point raised in the HC was Priya Kapur’s quick return to positions of power within AIPL after Sunjay Kapur’s death on June 12.

As per reports, Jethmalani told the court that even though Priya Kapur was removed from AIPL in 2023 amid what was said to be a marital breakdown, one day after his death, on June 13, she was appointed director of AIPL, and by June 20, she had reinstated herself as Managing Director.

He argued that it was an "opportunistic consolidation of power," allegedly enabled by Sunjay's sudden death, and the will they introduced is fraudulent.

Accusations made by the family against Priya Kapur

Earlier, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, alleged in court that Priya moved "swiftly and strategically" to take over her son’s assets after his death. She also claimed she was not aware of the will and said that it made no mention of her, even though Sunjay frequently acknowledged her role in his career. Sunjay Kapur’s sister has also alleged that Priya played a role in the breakdown of his former marriage.

What did the court say?

After hearing the arguments from the sides, Justice Jyoti Singh ordered all parties to submit written statements. The case will next be heard on December 22.

How did Sunjay Kapur die?

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of the Sona Group, passed away on June 12, 2025, following a collapse during a polo match in England. As per reports, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. His sudden death led to an estate battle between his widow, Priya Kapur, and his children from a previous marriage with Karisma Kapoor.