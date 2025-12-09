/Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 gets new release date after court lifts stay? Here's what we know

Finally, after weeks of uncertainty, Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans will be able to watch his much-awaited sequel, Akhanda 2. The film has reportedly cleared legal and financial hurdles and is gearing up for its theatrical release.

The Madras High Court has lifted the stay order on the Akhanda 2 after the issue between production house 14 Reels Plus and financier Eros International is settled. According to reports, the film will now be released on December 12, and the makers will be making the announcement anytime soon.

What was the reason for the delay?

Initially, Akhanda 2 was planned to release on December 5, but it was cancelled just a day before its premiere because of a financial dispute. As per reports, the legal matter involving 14 Reels Plus and Eros International came up from an arbitration case, which was worth around ₹28 crore. It is said that the studio had no other option but to postpone the film suddenly.

As per Deccan Chronicle, Balakrishna himself stepped in to stabilize the situation. He voluntarily adjusted ₹20 crore from his remuneration (nearly 17% of his fee) to sort the pending dues.

The court gives a green signal

After the matter was solved, the Madras High Court cleared the film for release. Reportedly, producers have requested approval for paid premiere shows on December 11 in Telugu states, along with proposals for higher ticket pricing due to their big-budget scale.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021 hit film Akhanda, which reportedly grossed $253,348 worldwide. Said to be a supernatural fantasy drama with spiritual and mythological themes, the sequel stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Saswata Chatterjee, Kabir Duhan Singh, Shamna Kasim, and Harshaali Malhotra. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, it has an estimated budget of nearly ₹200 crore.