/Kanika Kapoor handles an awkward moment with calmness after fan grabs her on stage | Watch

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor faced a disturbing moment on Sunday night while she was performing at an event. The incident took place at the Me’Gong Festival in Meghalaya, when a fan ran up the stage and grabbed her in the middle of her song. Several clips of the same have gone viral on social media, leaving the fans stunned.

What happened at the event

While Kapoor was performing her tracks at the festival, a fan stormed the stage and grabbed her legs, which caught the singer as well as the crowd off guard. However, security personnel immediately rushed to her and pulled the man away.

What impressed the audience was when Kapoor chose professionalism despite the interruption. She continued performing, and neither reacted aggressively nor stopped her set.

Internet reacts

As soon as the clips of the incident surfaced online, fans flooded social media lauding Kanika Kapoor's remarkable poise and slamming the man's behaviour. One post read, "Shameful fan behaviour! Respect artists at concerts. I hope KK is okay now. Every artist deserves respect when they are performing." Another said, "She is very calm!" "Grace under pressure," read the third comment.

Did Kanika Kapoor indirectly respond to the incident?

She has not given any official statement, but Kapoor shared an Instagram story that featured a clip of Durga Trance. The caption read, "I love coming home and being at home and sitting inside my home and staying home." Many fans believe she indirectly addressed the incident with this post.

About Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood singer who is known for her hit tracks like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lovely, Kamlee, and Da Da Dasse. She got recognition in 2014 with the popular song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, and since then, Kapoor has been one of Bollywood's favourite female playback singers.