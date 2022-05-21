Inside Kanika Kapoor & Gautam Hathiramani's dreamy wedding ceremony: See pics

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor is married now!

The singer tied the knot with NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani in a low key ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.



Several pictures from the singer's wedding festivities have already taken the internet by storm. In the picture, Kanika is looking stunning in pastel pink embroidered lehenga, meanwhile, Gautam is looking dapper in cream sherwani.

Hours after the wedding, Kanika shared a string of adorable pictures from the wedding in London, UK.



''And I said YES❤️Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star 😍,'' she wrote.

''So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero❤️ @gautamh ❤️'' Kanika added.



The picture shows happy moments from Kanika and Gautam's wedding, they are performing wedding rituals and are kissing each other.

Kanika's singer friends from India Manmeet Singh and Shekhar Ravjiani attended the weeding. They both shared the photos and congratulated the newly married couple.

Before this, Kanika also shared beautiful pictures from her Mehendi ceremony.



For the unversed, this is Kanika's second marriage. Earlier, she was married to businessman Raj Chandok, with who she shares three kids - Samara, Aayana and Yuvraj.