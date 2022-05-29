Kanika Kapoor shares glimpse from her court wedding in London

Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for belting out hits such as `Baby Doll` and `Chittiyyan Kalaiyan Ve` among many others, has shared pictures from her court wedding in London with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the wedding. Kanika looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves.

Gautam looked sharp in a blue shirt, white pants and a brown coat.



She captioned the post as "Happiness," along with a heart emoticon. Kanika added: #kanikagautmarried"

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. The two got divorced in 2012.

She is a mother to three kids - Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.