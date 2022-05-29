Kanika Kapoor shares glimpse from her court wedding in London

IANS
Delhi, India Updated: May 29, 2022, 09:17 PM(IST)

Kanika Kapoor makes for a beautiful bride Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor shared photos from her court wedding in London on Instagram on Sunday.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for belting out hits such as `Baby Doll` and `Chittiyyan Kalaiyan Ve` among many others, has shared pictures from her court wedding in London with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the wedding. Kanika looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves.

Gautam looked sharp in a blue shirt, white pants and a brown coat.

She captioned the post as "Happiness," along with a heart emoticon. Kanika added: #kanikagautmarried"

Also read: Deepika Padukone looks as fresh as daisy in off-white saree on last day of Cannes 2022

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. The two got divorced in 2012.

She is a mother to three kids - Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.

Topics

Read in App