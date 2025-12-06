/Why was Akhanda 2 postponed? Makers share a new update on Nandamuri Balakrishna's film release

Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated Akhanda 2 is said to be one of the biggest theatrical releases of 2025, but fans were left disappointed on Thursday when the sequel failed to release just hours before its scheduled premiere. As per the makers, the film was postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

Makers issue a public apology

The production house, 14 Reels Plus, on Friday addressed the delay on social media by saying, "We've tried our absolute best to bring #Akhanda2 to the big screens, but despite our tireless efforts, sometimes, the most unexpected things happen, and unfortunately, this is that time."

They also thanked Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu for their support during the crisis. “We sincerely apologize to all the fans and cinema lovers across the world who have been eagerly waiting for the film with so much anticipation… AKHANDA-2 WILL HIT THE BULLSEYE WHENEVER IT ARRIVES… COMING VERY SOON WITH A NEW DATE.”

What's the reason for the postponement

The makers had announced a day earlier that Akhanda 2 would not release as scheduled due to “unavoidable circumstances,” which led to disappointment among fans. According to reports, the sudden delay comes after a Madras High Court order regarding a financial dispute between Eros International Media Limited and 14 Reels Entertainment.

Reports state that the court has directed that Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, digitally, or through satellite broadcasts until the dues around ₹28 crore plus interest are paid.

However, another update stated, “Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today.”

About Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

This is a sequel to the 2021 hit film, Akhanda, and the fourth collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. Starring Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) alongside Balakrishna, the soundtrack has been composed by Thaman S. The first film earned over ₹117 crore worldwide, creating higher expectations with the sequel.

As per reports, Akhanda 2 explores the universe of righteousness versus evil, combined with mythology, spirituality, and high-octane action.