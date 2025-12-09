/Akshaye Khanna's peak aura: Dhurandhar star's net worth, unmatched legacy and masterclass performance as Rehman Dakait

Akshaye Khanna is known for the incredible roles he has portrayed to the audience. Over the past years, Khanna has soaked himself in various roles, whether it is an emotional, funny, or mysteriously dangerous one, making them unforgettable and proving his versatility. From safeguarding the nation as Lieutenant Dharamvir Bhan in the war drama, Border (1997), a masterful performance as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava (2025), to a notorious gangster, Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar (2025), the list is unending.