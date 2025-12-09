/Akshaye Khanna's peak aura: Dhurandhar star's net worth, unmatched legacy and masterclass performance as Rehman Dakait

Akshaye Khanna has become the nation’s new crush after his portrayal as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Over the decades, the actor has earned immense popularity, from playing a lover boy in Dil Chahta Hai to delivering bold and intense characters on screen.
Akshaye Khanna is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor earned massive love for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar as Rehman Dakait, due to his exceptional acting skills. Khanna doesn’t only play a major villain, the fearsome Karachi gangster, but also brings depth and complexity to the character, capturing the internal turmoil of the original one.
Akshaye Khanna has come a long way in his acting career. From portraying himself as a lover boy in Dil Chahta Hai, co-starring with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, to featuring in a spy thriller, showcasing a villainous character. Definitely, Khanna has made a fiery comeback that has earned him massive praise from fans and critics and is considered a career high point for him. Many viewers are stating that Khanna's performance has effortlessly stolen the spotlight from lead actor Ranveer Singh.
Khanna was born on 28 March 1973 to actor and politician Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Talyarkhan. The actor made his acting debut with Himalay Putra, produced by his father Vinod Khanna. Since then, Akshaye Khanna continued to build a remarkable legacy through his subtle, powerful acting and a low-key public persona. He has no presence on social media nor a PR, but his talent speaks for itself over so many years.
Pounded with a vast popularity after his recent film, Dhurandhar's release, the actor has reportedly secured a net worth of Rs 167 crores (approximately $20 million). Khanna gained a wide reputation for his long career and continued success. As per reports, Khanna owns luxurious properties in Mumbai and a lavish car collection that includes a BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series, and a Toyota Fortuner.
Akshaye Khanna is known for the incredible roles he has portrayed to the audience. Over the past years, Khanna has soaked himself in various roles, whether it is an emotional, funny, or mysteriously dangerous one, making them unforgettable and proving his versatility. From safeguarding the nation as Lieutenant Dharamvir Bhan in the war drama, Border (1997), a masterful performance as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava (2025), to a notorious gangster, Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar (2025), the list is unending.