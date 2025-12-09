/Prabhas is 'doing safe' in Japan amid 7.6-magnitude earthquake; reveals The Raja Saab director Maruthi Dasari

Amid the 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Japan on Monday, Prabhas' fans were left concerned as the actor is currently promoting Baahubali: The Epic in the country. It is a recut version of the popular Baahubali films.

Director Maruthi Dasari responds

After the quake, tsunami warnings were also issued in parts of Japan, which led fans to share their concerns on social media. One fan on X said, "Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta" (There’s an earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan. Our hero is still there and returning tomorrow).

Replying to the rising concern, The Raja Saab director, Maruthi Dasari, came forward to clarify the actor’s situation. Quoting the fan’s post, he said, "Spoke to Darling, he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries."

Details about the earthquake

Japan remains on high alert as several tsunami waves reached the coastline after the 7.6-magnitude quake hit Misawa on the Pacific coast, informed Japan’s Meteorological Agency. Reportedly, Aomori region's residents were evacuated, and the tsunami warning has since been lifted.

Why is Prabhas in Japan?

The actor is visiting Japan with producer Shobu Yarlagadda for special screenings of Baahubali: The Epic. This version includes the combination of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in a single film. It is scheduled to be released in the country on December 12.

Prabhas's work front

After Kalki 2898 AD, and a cameo role in Kannappa, he is busy with The Raja Saab, Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Salaar sequel, and Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1 (animated).

About The Raja Saab

This is a horror-comedy starring Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar alongside Prabhas. Thaman S has given the music, and cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani. The Raja Saab is set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.

