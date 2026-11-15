/Sonakshi Sinha's morphed photo case: Man arrested in Delhi, released by Mumbai court

Sonakshi Sinha has sought police action after allegedly objectionable morphed photographs of her surfaced on social media. The complaint led the Bandra Police to arrest a man in Delhi on November 14. However, the case took a turn when a magistrate's court in Mumbai ordered his release, citing non-compliance with mandatory arrest procedures.

According to India Today, the accused, Aryan Deepak Jain, was detained near the Jagatpuri Police Station in Delhi’s Shahdara around 10:11 a.m. He was then flown to Mumbai and brought before a magistrate at the Bandra court.

Police had sought three days of custody to examine the case and trace the electronic device said to have produced and shared the actor’s altered images. The court rejected this request after raising concerns about the investigating team’s methods.

Why did the Mumbai court order the accused's release?

During the hearing, the magistrate pointed out that Jain had been brought directly from Delhi to Mumbai without first being produced before the nearest magistrate in Delhi.

The court took the investigating agency to task for not following the prescribed procedure and observed that no satisfactory explanation was given for the lapse.

"Thus, it appears that the police have directly brought the accused from Delhi before this Court without following the procedure of production before the nearest Magistrate," the court observed, as quoted by India Today.

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The magistrate also examined whether the police had complied with the safeguards governing arrests under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

As the alleged offenses carry a maximum punishment of 7 years’ imprisonment, the investigating officer was required to comply with Section 35(1)(b) of the BNSS. This includes documenting the reasons why an arrest is necessary.

"The mere requirement of further investigation cannot, by itself, justify arrest and detention without following the statutory safeguards," the magistrate observed.

What's the matter?

On November 13, the case was recorded at the Bandra police station in Mumbai after Sonakshi submitted a complaint about the purported spread of altered, explicit images on social media.