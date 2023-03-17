'Superb!': PM Modi praises singer's multi-lingual cover of 'Kesariya' song. Watch

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his social media handle to laud singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi's multi-lingual cover of 'Kesariya' song from last year's fantasy adventure movie Brahmastra. The Mumbai-based Sikh singer had shared the song in July last year, but call it vagaries internet fame or something else, it is only now most people are discovering it on social media sites. The song is in five Indian languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi (which is the original language of the song). The Indian PM interpreted the rendition as a symbol of India's linguistic diversity. The country's Constitution recognises 22 official languages, but it is said to be home to about 19,500 languages, each of which is a mother tongue.

Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb! pic.twitter.com/U2MA3rWJNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023 ×

Modi shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!"

Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like… https://t.co/HkKSgrNa2y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2023 ×

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, literally Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is a slogan coined by the Indian government to promote national unity and cultural diversity

Earlier, Snehdeep also won praise from another Indian luminary Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group. Sharing the video, Mahindra tweeted, "Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…"

Snehdeep had originally shared the video on his Instagram profile. He said he wanted to cover the song ever since the film's teaser came out and dedicated it to his friends in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The Ayan Mukerj directorial was shot in Hindi, but to lend the film a pan-India appeal, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions were also released. The film featured, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in major roles.

