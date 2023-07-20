Shameful: Richa Chadha, other stars condemn Manipur violence after horrific video goes viral

The horrifying video of Manipur women being humiliated and paraded naked on the road has sparked nationwide outrage. After the disturbing video went viral, top political leaders, actors, and A-listers condemned the brutal act. Actress Richa Chadha reacted to the horrific incident that allegedly took place two months ago. The actress called the horrendous act, ''Shameful! Horrific! Lawless! 😡.''

Before Chadha, actor Akshay took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he was shaken after watching the video. The actor tweeted, ''Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again''.

Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian! — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 19, 2023 ×

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, ''Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am shattered each time. I am ashamed. I am so guilty for my helplessness.''



MANIPUR:



Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur…



Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts.



As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 20, 2023 ×

Absolutely ashamed & shaken watching what happened to 2 women of Kuki tribe in Manipur. This is just unforgivable. It’s shocking that the incident took place 2 months back, and we know it only now.

Culprits should be given the harshest punishment! #ManipurViolence — AARYAN GALA (@aaryangala) July 20, 2023 ×

The brutal video, which shows two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in public, is said to be two months old. The video went viral on Wednesday (July 19).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction:



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the horrific visuals of sexual violence."The law will take its course. What happened to Manipur's daughter cannot be forgiven," Modi said outside the Indian Parliament in New Delhi.



"The whole country is ashamed because of Manipur incident," Modi said, while adding an appeal to all the states "to ensure rule of law", naming two other states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — governed by the opposition's Congress party.

Here's what happened:

Two women from Kuki-Zo tribe were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men in the violence-hit Manipur state in India.

A video of the incident went viral on Wednesday (July 19), and according to media reports, it took place about two months ago when the violence first started. The incident reportedly took place in the Meitei-dominated valley of the Thiubal district. A complaint was filed at a police station in Kangpokpi district and the case was later forwarded to the police station in Thoubal.

