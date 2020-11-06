Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite on screen? Read details inside

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans are in for a treat as new reports suggest that the two mega stars of Bollywood are planning to reunite on the big screen very soon.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to films after a long hiatus as he rejected several film offers after the debacle of ‘Zero’. He is set to make a comeback-of-sorts with ‘Pathan’.

Reports suggest that when Shah Rukh Khan makes the official announcement about the film, we will also get to know that the project will have Salman too.

‘Pathan’ already has a stellar Bollywood cast including Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The last we saw both Khans together was in ‘Zero’ when Salman Khan made an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Zero’ in a song. The film tanked on the box office.

Shah Rukh is expected to begin work on this film later this November and is expected to carry on shooting well into the New Year.

