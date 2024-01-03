Salman Khan and Karan Johar to collaborate for The Bull. Here's what the film is about

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are all set to collaborate after 25 years. The actor-director duo had worked together in Karan's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai last. But now, reports have stated that Salman will be seen playing the lead role in Karan's new production The Bull. The shoot was kicked off with the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29. The film will be backed by Karan's Dharma Productions, and directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah-fame.



What is The Bull about?



As per a press note, Salman will play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara. The film is based on a real story where the Brigadier led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. Salman will be seen essaying the role of a paramilitary officer in the movie. The film will go on floors in February 2024 and will be released during Eid 2025.



The Bull will present a retelling of Operation Cactus, wherein the Indian armed forces assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control of the state following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralized the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.



Salman is reportedly training for 3.5 hours every day to crack the physicality of the part.



Karan's birthday wish for Salman



On December 27, as Salman turned a year older, Karan wished the superstar with a throwback photo from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and hinted at a possible collaboration between the two.



He wrote, “25 years ago, I was at a party lost and confused. A massive movie star came up to me and asked me why I was standing by a corner. I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected. The superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him."

“I am deeply grateful to Alvira (Khan) and my father's goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don't happen today! Happy birthday Salman! So much love and respect for you always. Also, 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again... not saying any more than that," Karan added.