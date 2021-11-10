Kriti Sanon channels her action avatar as she joins team 'Ganapath' in UK

Production label Pooja Entertainment and actress Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a sneak peak of Kriti's intriguing character, 'Jassi' in the dystopian thriller, 'Ganapath'.

The shared video gives us a sneak-peek into Kriti Sanon's intriguing character. The actor is all set to channel a never before action avatar during the film's shoot which is currently unfolding in the UK.

Kriti will be doing some high-octane action sequences in the film helmed by a dynamo like Tiger Shroff. The stylish slick and video shared shows Kriti clad in an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike with a funny twist at the end.

'Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. Also read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha to marry in Chandigarh today: reports

The film is set to take the big screen on December 23, 2022.