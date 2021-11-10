Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha to marry in Chandigarh today: reports

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao is all set to marry his partner of 10 years, actress Patralekha in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on Wednesday.



Speaking to a daily, a source stated that the two will tie the knot on November 10 and only a select few people have been invited from the film industry for the wedding.



Both Rajkummar and Patralekha have so far not confirmed the news.



Back in 2018, when Patralekha was asked about their wedding plans, she had stated that the couple had a lot to achieve and they had no plans to get married for the next 6-7 years.

Rajkummar Rao is known for his stellar performances in films. He won the Best Actor National Award in 2014 for his performance in 'Shahid'. Rajkummar and Patralekha featured together in Hansal Mehta's 'Citylights' the same year.

He was recently seen in 'Hum Do Humare Do' which co-starred Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.