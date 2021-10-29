'Hum Do Humare Do' review: Kriti Sanon looks stunning in this one-time watch entertainer

‘Hum Do Humare Do’ starts with a novel idea of an orphan making it big on his own, finding love and wanting to start a family but falls flat with a patchy script and headless direction. The film has actors who have time and again proven to us that they can act and ace any character and yet the film doesn’t do justice to any single one of them.

A family entertainer with the right amount of laughs and progression in the script and Hum Do Humare Do could have been something to look out for this weekend. But the film’s original idea is not penned down in the right spirit and it loses its comic timing because of its untimely placed actions.

'Hum Do Humare Do' is about two sets of lovers, a younger generation (Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon) and the older lot (Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah). While the younger lot loves each other, the older lot’s romance is all about lost love because one partner developed cold feet and did not take the steps needed to make love blossom into marriage. Rajkummar’s Dhruv is an orphan who makes it in life as a big techie VR guy who has his own startup and falls in love with vlogger Kriti’s Anya but he has to find a fake family as Anya tells him that she will marry a guy who has a sweet family and a dog.

Why Dhruv (a self made startup guy) has to lie and fake a family instead of tell the truth and make his own family with her is unfathomable and that’s where the script stops making sense in bits and parts. He then gets the old lovers who are not on talking terms to play mom and dad to woo the girl’s parents. Paresh Rawal's Purushottam Mishra is the guy he knows from his orphan days when he used to work in his dhaba while Ratna Pathak's Deepti Kashyap is his college sweetheart he still loves.

What follows is goof ups (but natural) and all the lies and deceits. How Dhruv was thinking of keeping up the drama for the rest of his life with Anya is something we can't wrap our heads around.

Kriti as Anya Mehra tries very hard to carry the film and she looks extremely charming everytime she comes on the screen. Full marks on that. Rajkummar’s Dhruv has very little scope as his character looks conflicted all the time and that travels to the viewer too. Among the veteran actors, Ratna Pathak Shah is as effervescent as ever while Paresh Rawal struggles with the limited scope of his character. This is when Paresh Rawal is a master at such roles, having given us one comic character after another in his recent lineup of films.

Hum Do Humare Do is a one time watch. It has some good songs and Kriti Sanon looks stunning in every frame. Can watch the film for her.

The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

