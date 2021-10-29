Viral: Aryan Khan's bail prompts sister Suhana Khan to write a sentimental post

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The young student has spent over three weeks in jail after being arrested during a drug raid off Mumbai's coastline on October 2.

His release from the jail is, quite understandably, a big relief for the family. A short while after Khan's bail, his younger sister, Suhana Khan, posted a collage of pictures from their childhood, saying, "I Love You."

The post has now gone viral and amassed close to half a million likes in slightly over an hour.

Aryan Khan is reportedly walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail either on Friday or Saturday. The Bombay High Court is scheduled to give its detailed order in a drugs case that has been making headlines for a while now.

"The court has granted bail just now and hopefully all the three petitioners will come out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday," former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who had appeared for Aryan Khan, reportedly told the press gathered outside the court in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, was one of seven people to be arrested on October 2 after a raid at a party off Mumbai's coastline.

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has alleged that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer and supplier of drugs, as per reports.

The actor's son, however, has denied the charges saying that no drugs were found on him during the raid.

"Thank god. As a father I am so relieved," said Bollywood actor R Madhavan in a tweet after the bail order.

