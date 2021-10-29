Rajinikanth admitted to a private hospital in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. WION spoke to the veteran actor's publicist who said he has visited for a regular medical check-up and might have to stay overnight for observation.

Rajinikanth had been to New Delhi this week to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his stellar contribution to Indian cinema over the last 45years.Rajinikanth's first look from 'Annaatthe' is out

On Wednesday, the actor had tweeted pictures of his meetings with the President of India and the Prime Minister.

Rajinikanth shares first 'Hoote' on daughter's newly launched voice-based social network

The superstar is awaiting the release of his 168th flick titled 'Annaatthe', which is to hit the screens on Diwali.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth gets Covid jab, daughter shares photo on Twitter