Rajinikanth's first look from 'Annaatthe' is out

It was a good Friday for Rajinikanth fans as the first look of the superstar from his new film was unveiled.

The actor will be next seen in 'Annaatthe' and the poster has the star sporting a traditional vesti and shirt.



Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the movie, shared the poster with fans on social media.

Hours later the production house shared the second poster which has Rajini on a bike wearing jeans and a kurta holding a sickle in one hand.



Rajinikanth`s stylish looks have impressed netizens." Thalaivaa first look is awesome! All the best to everyone," a fan tweeted.



"You look so good. Can`t wait to watch this film," another user wrote on Twitter.



Helmed by Siva, `Annaatthe` also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.



The movie, which is now scheduled to release on November 4, was postponed several times due to the production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.