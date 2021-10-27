Rajinikanth meets PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind

Actor Rajinikanth met up with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind recently. The Tamil superstar shared photos of his meet on Twitter on Wednesday.



Rajinikanth, who lives in Chennai, came to New Delhi a few days back to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award- considered as India's highest film honour. The event took place on Monday. He received the award for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.





On Twitter, Rajinikanth also shared that it was a great pleasure to meet the PM and President."It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister," he tweeted.



Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha.