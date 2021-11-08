Kangana Ranaut turns producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru'; first look out

Taking her next step, Kangana Ranaut is starting work on her production maiden ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ as first look posters of the film were released today.

The film will star newcomer Avneet Kaur and established actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles. The film went on floors today.

In the poster, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen dressed as a groom in a green sherwani. He is sitting next to Avneet who is dressed as a bride in the pink ethnic suit. Kangana captioned the post: ''Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt.”

Kangana picked Padma Shri today as she was conferred the civilian award by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

As for work, Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Also read: Rumours or true? Reports suggest Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif got engaged on Diwali