Kangana Ranaut showers praise on Sanya Malhotra: You deserve everything and more

Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on Sanya Malhotra as the actress was recently seen in ‘Pagglait’ that is currently streaming on Netflix.

Retweeting one of Sanya’s magazine covers, Kangana wrote, “She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you.”

Sanya was quick to reply as she said, “Thank you."

Fans of Sanya Malhotra and Kangana Ranaut liked this female bond as they hyped each other on social media.

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s film ‘Dangal’ as she played his daughter. She then went on to star in ‘Pataakha’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Photograph’ and ‘Ludo’.

She will also be seen in Netflix film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. Sanya also has ‘Love Hostel’, a crime-thriller co-starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.