Jailer Twitter review: Netizens call Rajinikanth's film a 'blockbuster' with terrific writing

After a gap of two years, superstar Rajinikanth is back on screen with the same charm and wit. The much-awaited movie Jailer was finally released in theatres today, August 10, and as expected, the movie is getting an outstanding response from the audience.

The film has created an immense buzz in recent weeks, and recently, some offices in South Indian cities like Bangalore and Chennai announced a day off so that employees could go and enjoy the movie on the first day of its release.

The film marks the first collaboration between director Nelson Dilipkumar and Thalaiva. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger. The film also stars Veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

The film has been released in theatres, and reviews have started pouring in as eager cinemagoers watched "First Day, First Show."



So far, the audience has hailed the film as a masterpiece. Visuals from the theatres showing the audience going berserk over Rajnikanth's performance have taken the internet by storm.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, ''#Jailer [4/5] : #Thalaivar knows the pulse of the mass audience.. That's why he remains the #Superstar for nearly 50 years..He delivers more than what you asked for.. He proves why he is a living legend!''

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wrote Rajinikanth is on fire in every frame. He wrote on X, ''#Jailer Speechless...... Goosebumps ...... Thalaivaaaa 🔥🔥🔥 on fire in every frame.. @Nelsondilpkumar extraordinary writing & Loved the Humour all thro 👌👌 @anirudhofficial Special blast 💥💥@sunpictures cast n crew...Hat's off for Theri Massss Thalaivar Padam 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️.''

Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “This is a MAMMOTH come back from Nelson Dilipkumar after an ultra disastrous outing with Joseph Vijay's #Beast. #Jailer #JailerReview #JailerFDFS.”

Check what netizens are saying about the movie -

So far the movie has got outstanding reviews from the audience who have hailed Rajinikanth's performance.

One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, ''Don’t think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand. His scenes in the film are very effective. BGM by Anirudh and presentation by Nelson. The Complete Actor- Mohanlal. Audiences are in for a treat.''



The third user wrote, ''Never saw such an aggression in Rajni before, even as a villain. Nelson has taken it to the next level. Can you imagine Rajni drinking in a TASMAC and smoking a cigar stylishly with no strings attached? Hats off to his power packed performance 👏🏾.''

