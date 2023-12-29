Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang divorce after 14 years: Report

Indian actress Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang are reportedly going their separate ways. The two were married for 14 years and are parents to a lovely daughter.

Isha married hotelier Timmy in 2009. According to several reports, Isha has moved out of their family home and is now living with her daughter. An ETimes report suggests that when Isha was contacted, she said “it’s too early” and that she needs her privacy.

A source in the report stated, "The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn't succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter."

Meanwhile, in response to these reports, Isha stated via a text, "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity."

Isha and Timmy tied the knot in November 2009. They fell in love after meeting at a gym. The duo had known each other for three years before they started dating. Isha and Timmy welcomed a baby girl in July 2014.

Isha starred in several films before she took a break from acting. She made her film debut in 1997 with the Telugu film W/o V Vara Prasad. She went on to star in Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, Rudraksh, Hum Tum and Inteqam: The Perfect Game and others.