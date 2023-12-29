In pics: Kareena Kapoor shows how she keeps warm in snow weather in Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to ring in the new year. Like every year, the actress was spotted in her favourite holiday destination, Switzerland. She shared pictures of her time with kids Taimur and Jehangir alongwith husband Saif Ali Khan and friend Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena shared a picture from the snow-covered mountains. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with Natasha as they posed in the snow: “This is how we keep warm in the snow”. While Kareena is seen in a white winter jacket and black pants, Natasha is seen in a beige woollen co-ord set and boots.

Before that snowy picture, she shared a picture from her hotel room’s balcony to give her fans a glimpse of the view. She was seen in a colourful night suit, clicking a picture from her room. “Chasing the light…4 days to 2024,” she captioned the post. Sharing another picture from there, Kareena wrote, “Find your light.”

Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they got married in 2012. Before heading to Switzerland, they spent some time in London around Christmas.