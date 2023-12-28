Karan Johar schools troll who asked him to bring a daughter-in-law for his mother as ‘timepass’
Karan Johar has faced a lot of backlash, especially for his sexual orientation, and has often been trolled for the same.
Karan Johar has been one of the stars who have always been on the radar of the trolls. Most of the time, the director often ignores, but on Thursday, the director called out a troll, who asked the director to bring a ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) into his home for the timepass of his mother, Hiroo Johar.
The comment that did not go down well with the director read, "Bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga (Get a daughter-in-law it must be hard for your mother to pass her time)."
Taking the screengrab, the Rocky aur Rani director penned a fuming note on his Instagram stories as he went on to explain that daughter-in-law is not a time pass for 'anyone's mother'.
"Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgement I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like these the most offensive. Firstly no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother... a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage... she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally," Johar wrote.
Saying that her mother is helping him raise his two kids, Yash and Roohi, the filmmaker added, "Also to everyone I would like to add my mother co-parents my children with me and doesn't need any time pass... her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a "bahu" Is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all... and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening."
Karan has faced a lot of backlash, especially for his sexual orientation, and has often been trolled for the same.
On the work front, Karan is currently hosting season 8 of Koffee With Karan. The talk show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, Johar returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.