Karan Johar schools troll who asked him to bring a daughter-in-law for his mother as ‘timepass’

Karan Johar has been one of the stars who have always been on the radar of the trolls. Most of the time, the director often ignores, but on Thursday, the director called out a troll, who asked the director to bring a ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) into his home for the timepass of his mother, Hiroo Johar.



The comment that did not go down well with the director read, "Bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga (Get a daughter-in-law it must be hard for your mother to pass her time)."

Taking the screengrab, the Rocky aur Rani director penned a fuming note on his Instagram stories as he went on to explain that daughter-in-law is not a time pass for 'anyone's mother'.







"Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgement I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like these the most offensive. Firstly no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother... a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage... she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally," Johar wrote.