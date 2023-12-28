Akshay Kumar on Shikhar Dhawan’s post for his son, 'Nothing is more painful..'

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a heartwrenching Instagram post revealed that he hasn't met his son, Zoravar for over a year now and has been blocked from contacting him on every platform.



The veteran Indian batter shared the note on his Instagram handle with a lot of heartbreaking notes. His post has drawn immense support from his fans, including actor Akshay Kumar, who penned a message for him.



Sharing Dhawan's post on his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh (Keep Courage) Shikhar...millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless.''



What did Shikhar write



Wishing his son a happy birthday, Shikhar shared a teary-eyed note on his Instagram with a screengrab of a video call. In the caption, the ace cricketer wrote that it's been almost a year since he had seen his little boy.

In the caption, he wrote, ''It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely."



"Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora,” he concluded.



Dhawan and Aesha got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Zoravar in 2014. After eight years of marriage, the couple got divorced this year on October 4. Aesha is also the mother of two daughters with her previous husband.