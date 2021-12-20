'Gehraiyaan' teaser: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's complicated love story 

The first look of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's new film 'Gehraiyaan' was unveiled on Monday morning. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Dhairya Karwa.



The cast of the film, along with producer Karan Johar shared the first teaser on social media. Deepika captioned it as 'a piece of my heart' as she shared the teaser on Instagram.

The teaser opens with a knock on Deepika's door with Siddhant on the other side of the door. The door opens and the two then can be seen engaged in a passionate embrace as they kiss each other. The plot of the film is not known yet but it appears to be a love story and complications that come along with it.



The film also gives a glimpse of Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa's characters.



'Gehraiyaan' was announced before the lockdown in early 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. It will now release on Amazon prime on January 25.

A day earlier the cast had shared images of the film.



"Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!," Deepika had captioned the post as she shared still from the film.

Deepika, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of '83' where she plays Romi Dev and is paired opposite her husband Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev in the film. Deepika is the co-producer of the film which is set to release on December 24.