Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover confirm their pregnancy with new photo shoot

It is confirmed! Weeks after we had reported about Bipasha Basu's pregnancy, the Bollywood star on Tuesday, confirmed the news on social media. Bipasha and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together.



The two stars took to their social media to share the news with their fans. The couple posted two photographs where Bipasha can be seen cradling her baby bump as husband Karan gazes at it with a smile. Another photo has Karan kissing his wife's baby bump.



Along with photos, the couple posted an emotional message. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.



We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.



Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.



A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️

Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," the caption read.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film 'Alone' and got married in April 2016 in Mumbai.

Karan was last seen in the web series, 'Qubool Hai 2.0' with Surbhi Jyoti, while Bipasha had featured in the crime-thriller miniseries, 'Dangerous'.