Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child together?

If multiple media reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with her husband, TV star Karan Singh Grover. Multiple reports state that Bipasha is pregnant and will welcome her baby by the end of this year.



So far, there has not been any official announcement but the couple will reportedly make an announcement soon.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film 'Alone' and got married in April 2016 in Mumbai. According to sources close to the couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in a very happy space and are excited to become parents soon.



Earlier this year, Bipasha had expressed her love for Karan as they celebrated their anniversary. “Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever,” she captioned a video.



Karan too wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you anymore and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!”

Karan was last seen in the web series, 'Qubool Hai 2.0' with Surbhi Jyoti, while Bipasha had featured in the crime-thriller miniseries, 'Dangerous'.