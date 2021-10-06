Arvind Trivedi, best known as Raavan of 'Ramayan', dies at 82

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi is no more.

The 82-year-old actor was best known for portraying the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s TV show ‘Ramayan’. He died of heart attack and multiple organ failure. His last rites will be conducted in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

His death was confirmed by actors Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri. Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram in the epic show, described Arvind Trivedi as "my dear friend" in his condolence tweet. Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri, who featured as Lakshman on Ramayan, wrote: "Bahut dukhad samachar hai ki hamare sabke pyare Arvind bhai (Raavan of Ramayan) ab hamare bich nahin rahe. Bhagwan unki atma ko shanti de (It's very sad that our beloved Arvind Trivedi is not amongst us anymore. May he rest in peace). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide, well-wisher and gentleman." Also Read: Oscars: Will Packer set to produce 2022 Academy Awards

He was also remembered by other peers from the show. The actress who played Sita, Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "A very fine human being."

Indian PM Narendra Modi also paid him a tribute and wrote: "We have lost Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial."

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti.

The popular TV show of the 90s Ramayan picked up in popularity recently when during the start of pandemic in India, Doordarshan brought back the TV show and started airing it twice a day. Ramayan first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and gained instant popularity.

Sad to know about the demise of well known theatre,tv & film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to massive heart attack.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family & near ones.

ॐ शांति !

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4UOHPrvZEd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 6, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, late star Arvind Trivedi also featured in almost 300 movies across Bollywood and Gujarati cinema. Arvind Trivedi also featured on the show ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’.