Alia Bhatt launches podcast to make 'informed choice' about coronavirus vaccine

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has announced a podcast series to amplify awareness regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. Calling it ‘The Intersection: Vaccinate India’, it will be a 5-episode series and is backed by Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.

Making the announcement, Alia Bhatt shared a video on Twitter in which she spoke about podcast series that will have doctors to bust myths and rumors regarding the vaccine. In the video, Alia said, "In the fight against Covid-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths, and rumors that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms.”

Admitting that getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice, the actress said that this is the reason she has partnered with Audiomatic so that "together we can learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated,” she added.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19. Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better."

