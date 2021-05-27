Alia Bhatt shares her reaction on 'Friends' reunion, calls them ‘everything’

Fans around the world are going crazy and the internet has been abuzz with news of 'Friends: The Reunion' special that aired today. Like all fans, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also shared her reaction on special episode.



After seeing their favourite cast members together, excited fans from all over the globe shared their nostalgic moments from the series. Just like many others out there, fangirl Alia too shared her feelings about the show.

Taking it to her Instagram story, Alia shared a poster of the show featuring the entire cast- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc and captioned it “Everything” along with a heart emoticon.

Last year, when the 'Friends' special episode was announced, Alia expressed her excitement by writing, "I think I may just pass out with joy,'' as she had shared the official poster.

For those who have missed, 'Friends: The Reunion' is streaming now on HBO Max and on Zee5 in India. Here's WION's review of the episode.