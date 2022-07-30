Akshay Kumar lands in legal trouble as Subramanian Swamy accuses him of falsely portraying 'Ram Setu' issue

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently said on 'Koffee With Karan season 7' that he likes to stay away from controversies and keeps his wife away from them too, seems to be having a tough time with his upcoming film Ram Setu's release. The film, much ahead of its release, has courted controversy and has been accused of "falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue" by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. The BJP leader is seeking compensation from the makers of the film.

Along with Akshay's 'Ram Setu', the politician is also suing Karma Media’s film for their film 'Setu', which is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

The politician's tweet read, "The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release." Take a look!

The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2022

In another tweet, he wrote, "If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country." Check it out below.

If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2022

Also read: ‘Ek Villain Returns’ box office: Arjun Kapoor's film opens up with decent numbers

'Ram Setu' is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and it stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in lead roles.

The film follows an archaeologist who sets out to investigate whether Ram Setu is reality or a myth.