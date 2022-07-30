‘Ek Villain Returns’ box office: Arjun Kapoor's film opens up with decent numbers

Mohit Suri is back with his much-awaited sequel film 'Ek Villain Returns' and this time with the powerful star cast of Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The film released on July 29 might have opened up with not great reviews from the critics, still, the film managed to garner decent numbers on the day first of its release.



The psychological crime thriller film is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor's 2014 superhit film 'Ek Villain' and it will be not wrong to say that the sequel has somewhere taken the benefit of the franchise factor.

'Ek Villain Returns' movie review: As ridiculous as the FIRs against Ranveer Singh's viral photos

The film, which is backed by Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji films, has so far raked in ₹ 7.05 crore.

#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres... Metros - especially national chains - need to gather momentum... Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YeVUW1jyCV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2022 ×

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the numbers and tweeted, ''#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at

single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres... Metros - especially national chains - need to gather momentum... Days 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz.''



However, the expectations from the film were high but like the previous Bollywood films, seems like the future of Arjun Kapoor's film is in

doubt.



The film's song has so far gained a good response from the audience but looks like netizens are also not impressed with the thriller. Some have slammed the bad writting, and screenplay while others were disappointed by the cast performance.