'Sadak 2' trailer becomes second most disliked video on YouTube beating Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ has been receiving flak ever since the debate around nepotism picked up pace amid the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai home. The trailer, when released, became most disliked film trailer on YouTube within a few hours of its premiere on August 12.

Now, the film has made another record -- of becoming the second most disliked video on Youtube ever beating Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ that retained the spot ever since it released.

With 61 million views and thousands, the upcoming movie has achieved a rare feat of becoming the second-most "disliked" video in the entire world. The trailer video currently has 11.65 million dislikes beating Justin Bieber's ‘Baby’ which had 11.63 million dislikes.

The first position is ironically held by YouTube’s own video that was released in 2018 called ‘YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind’. It has 18 million dislikes.

As for ‘Sadak 2’, it stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.